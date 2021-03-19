Cane farms damage could affect crushing: LCPA

The extensive damage to cane farms in Labasa by TC Yasa last December and TC Ana in January will likely affect the harvesting and crushing season this year.

Labasa Cane Producers Association President, Mohammed Rafiq says they undertook a survey of cane farms in Labasa after the two cyclones and the results were not good.

“It’s very bad. We have done some surveys and almost 60 percent of the crop has been destroyed or damaged.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rafiq adds this will likely delay the start of the crushing season.

“Looking at the crop size at the moment it is much reduced in size. So, maybe the season might be delayed for a while and due to the wet spill at the moment. If it dries up then maybe by late June or July then we will start the crush.”

The Labasa Mill normally kicks off the crushing season in early June, weeks ahead of the rest of the sugar mills around the country.