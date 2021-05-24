Cane farmers urged to clear drains

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is urging cane farmers to clear their drainage systems to avoid any large scale damage to the crops.

Deputy Chief Executive, Prem Naidu says water must be clogged in the fields following widespread flooding in the West last week.

Naidu says technical officers from the Research Center are working together with Fiji Sugar Corporation farm advisors to ensure that all farms have a proper drainage system.

He adds a lot of debris is also collected in the farms due to flooding and this must be cleared as soon as possible.

Naidu adds they don’t want the cane fields to be overtaken by weed as it will affect the sugarcane quality.