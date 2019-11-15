Home

Cane farmers warned to be vigilant

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 23, 2020 12:11 pm

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund is warning farmers to be wary of impersonators.

Several reports, particularly in the Western Division, have surfaced where cane farmers have been duped by some individual to pay a certain fee for a special grant.

Chief Executive Raj Sharma says this is concerning as there is no such grant currently available.

“There is no such grant available with Sugar Cane Growers Fund, there is no such staff would be calling you for the grant and there is no fee that we asking for it to be paid.”

Sharma says some cases have been reported to police who are pursuing their investigation.

A call has also been made for growers to contact the Fund’s office or police if they come across similar situations.

