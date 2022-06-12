Cane farmers need to work together

Sugarcane farmers have been reminded to work with all stakeholders to ensure the new crushing season runs smoothly.

With harvesting to start as early as next week in the Western Division, the Sugar Cane Growers Council is urging farmers to help each other in any way possible.

Growers Council Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says they are optimistic, having come out of the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Dutt says with sugar mills ready for crushing, growers have to harvest on time to have a successful season.

“It’s our crop we need to get it harvested timely and in the right manner and please don’t burn cane and it’s very important that we harvest green cane and when we harvest green cane we get good yield and we would get good income.”

Following the devastation caused by cyclones in 2020, crop size dropped to about 1.4 million tonnes and the industry has set a target of two million tonnes this season.

More than 79,000 tonnes of sugar was exported last year.