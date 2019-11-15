Cane farmers hoping to contribute immensely during crushing season

Cane farmers around Nadi have been gearing up for the crushing season which starts this week.

Nadi farmer Bal Ram says today his two farms were harvested as they hope for a successful crushing season.

“My experience at the moment and the way I started it is going to be very good, season and everything is now good because no rain nothing and the machine is going well and if it is like this maybe I can finish my 1,000 tones in a week.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ram who has been in the sugar industry for most of his life says this year he will be looking to contribute immensely as the economy is suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, with people from India the only ones operating the mechanical harvesters, this has not stopped a local company from learning the ropes as travel restrictions are still in place.

Fauzaans Harvesting Owner Hasrat Begg says since the first mechanical harvester they brought in, they have been learning how to operate the machines.

“The locals are good because we are saving a lot because when we get the operators from India, we have to pay for their accommodation and heavy salary.”

The Lautoka Mill will start crushing on Wednesday while the Rarawai Mill will commence crushing from tomorrow.