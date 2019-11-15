Cane farmers complain of high lease premium and rent charge

Cane farmers in Labasa and Seaqaqa are seriously concerned at what they say is the high premium and rent charged by the iTaukei Land Trust Board for their leases.

Speaking at a joint talanoa session between cane farmers, the Itaukei Land Trust Board, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Sugar Research Institute, Seaqaqa Cane Farmer Jai Narayan says the charges are too much for them to bear.

Narayan told the talanoa session, he has to pay $30,000 premium on his 87-acre farm with an annual rent of $1,800 and for his 21-acre farm, he has to pay $15,000 premium and $1,000 rent.

“At the moment I can’t afford to buy machinery to get better production on my farm. So, I wrote a letter to the General Manager for TLTB requesting if my premium can be reduced so that I can also buy some machinery for my farm so I can increase production for my farm.”

Similar concerns were raised by farmers in Wainikoro and Solove during talanoa sessions yesterday and on Wednesday.

In response, TLTB Deputy General Manager Solomoni Nata stated they charge lease premium and rent according to Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Act (ALTA).

“The rate that we charge is based on the classification of the land and that is based under ALTA. In ALTA there are four classes. Class 1 – high, Class 2, Class 3 and Class 4 – which is the lowest. For the rent, similar concept, similar process – based on land classification – that’s the value. Class 1 – this is the value, Class 2 – this is the value, Class 3 this is the value. Class 4 this is the value and the value is set by the government, it’s not set by TLTB. We call it the Schedule of Values.”

Nata adds farmers are given a period of five years to pay their lease premiums while the lease rent is paid annually.