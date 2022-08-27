Cane crushing progressing well: FSC

The FSC has completed its 11th week of crushing with 731,880 tonnes crushed to produce 69,478 tonnes of sugar. [File]

The cane crushing season is progressing well as, according to the Fiji Sugar Corporation, two sugar cargoes have left our shores, with another cargo and a molasses tanker scheduled in the next three weeks.

The FSC has completed its 11th week of crushing with 731,880 tonnes crushed to produce 69,478 tonnes of sugar.

It says throughput has been marginally lower compared to 2020/21 due to outside stops caused by rainy conditions, particularly in Vanua Levu.

The Labasa Mill has crushed 296,897 tonnes of cane as of Monday.

The FSC says the cane supply was constrained in the last few weeks due to unfavourable weather patterns in all districts supplying cane to the mill, and the cane supply needs to be revamped to 40,000 plus tonnes per week to ensure the crushing length remains within budget.

The Lautoka Mill crushed 234,110 tonnes of the cane while the Rarawai Mill crushed 200,872 tonnes of cane in the period under review.

The FSC says the crushing operations at the Rarawai Mill were halted for four days due to a structural malfunction in the bagasse storage silo.

Despite the current challenges faced by the mills, they are faring exceptionally well.