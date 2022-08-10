Cane crushing on track for FSC

[File Photo]

Cane harvesting and crushing is progressing well for the Fiji Sugar Corporation for the 2022 season.

FSC Manager Harvesting Transport Operation, Rajnesh Narayan says as at 7am yesterday, the Rarawai Sugar Mill crushed a total of 168,700 tonnes of cane and produced 15,650 tonnes of sugar.

The Lautoka Mill has crushed 175,000 tonnes of cane producing 15, 650 tonnes of sugar.

Narayan says the Labasa Mill has crushed 587, 685 tonnes of cane, producing 53, 250 tonnes of sugar.

He adds cane supply for the Lautoka Mill has significantly improved.

Narayan says the supply to the other two mills is consistent.