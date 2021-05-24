Home

Cane crushing dates to be finalized

Rajendra James
March 14, 2022 10:00 am
[Source: Flickr]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Cane Growers Council will meet soon to fix tentative dates for this year’s crushing season.

Under the Sugar Industry Master Award, tentative dates need to be announced before April 30th.

The FSC and SCGC will look at certain areas before deciding on the dates.

FSC Manager Extension Services Agriculture, Rajinesh Narayan says they will need to ensure that all the three mills are ready for crushing.

Crushing will most likely begin in June or early July.

Narayan says cane maturity is another major factor they will look into before deciding on the harvesting and crushing dates.

 

