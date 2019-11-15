Cane crushed to date remain higher than last season

More than 1.4 million tonnes of cane has been crushed by the three sugar mills to date.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Graham Clark says the cumulative crush to date is five percent higher than last year.

Clark says mill performance has also been better than the past two seasons.

He says sugar production of 128,285 tonnes was affected to some extent by the rain.

Clark says they are now loading the final bulk of sugar for export.

“We are busy loading the last vessel which will be the fifth vessel that’s gone out this year with Fiji Sugar and that vessel will carry 30,000 tonnes to the UK and they will complete loading by the weekend.”

Over 32,000 tonnes of cane was crushed at the Lautoka, Rarawai and Labasa mill last week.

The crushing season is expected to finish by end of November.