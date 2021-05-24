Home

News

Candidate selection rests with people: Gavoka

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 30, 2022 4:30 pm
Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka. [Source: File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the turf control model forbids him and the party from nominating or confirming a candidate to represent a particular province in the 2022 General Election.

Gavoka confirms that he has received applications from various calibre of people but these will be directed to locations which applicants want to represent.

“If you look at Parliament today, quite a number of provinces don’t have any representatives in Parliament some big areas in the urban areas don’t have anyone speaking for them in Parliament- we want to change that. There must be equitable share representation in Parliament from across Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says they are looking through the applications to identify places where would-be candidates have affiliations.

“We have demarcated turfs for our candidates so that they are within a certain locality, they do not have to have high cost in terms of logistics so the travelling cost will be reduced to some extent hopefully by doing that we are hoping to make their financial burden a bit lighter.”

While there is no constituency breakdown under Fiji’s electoral system, SODELPA has adopted it internally, as a means to demarcate the territories of its candidates.

