Cancer society commends community support

The Fiji Cancer Society outreach teams have conducted 14 community outreach programmes so far this year.

FCS President Makarava Wilson says through these programmes they managed to provide breast and cervical cancer screening to 324 women.

Wilson says they have also screened 152 men for prostate cancer and so far gathered 14 abnormal referrals.

He adds community support has been tremendous.

The Society this year intends to collect more funds to carry out educational programmes for those impacted by cancer.