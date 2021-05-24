Cancer fund-raising campaign begins

The Motibhai Group, in collaboration with the Fiji Cancer Society, has launched this year’s Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea initiative, which initially began in 2006.

This year they are aiming to raise $80,000 during the three-month fundraising period.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says the money collected will be used to purchase 12 medical oxygen concentrators for the Society and three pulse oximeters.

Chan says they have registered 102 new cancer patients since the beginning of the year.

Marketing Manager for Motibhai Group, Abraham Gomes says there are various ways to promote cancer awareness and fundraising is one of them.

The duo is urging other corporations to hold such fundraisers in their offices to support society.