Cancellation of 2020 pigeon shooting season

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 11, 2020 4:30 pm
The Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy

The Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy has declared the cancellation of the 2020 Pigeon Shooting Season.

Following consultations and ground surveys, the Ministry has decided that the 2020 Pigeon Shooting Season will be cancelled.

Dr Reddy says this move to prevent the shooting of Pigeons will provide at least 12-months for an increase in the Pigeon population, after which this decision will be reviewed.

The Ministry of Agriculture is advising people who were waiting for the open season to refrain from taking part in the game to allow for the mandatory recuperation of the bird species.

