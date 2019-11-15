TLTB cancels logging concessions

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has cancelled three Fiji Forest Industries timber logging concessions in Vanua Levu.

Chief Executive Tevita Kuruvakadua says the rights have now been reverted back to the landowners so that they can use their forests.

The three timber logging concessions were on 35 land owning units in the Bua Province, 33 in Cakaudrove and seven in Macuata.

The concessions term was for 20 years for Cakaudrove from November 2010 over 7,288 hectares, Macuata concessions were from May 2009 over 21,450 hectares and Bua concessions from July 2006 over 9,600 hectares of land.

Kuruvakadua says TLTB investment amounted to $932,326, which will be distributed to the landowning units or diverted to their business or community developments as agreed to.