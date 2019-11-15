Canada’s PM announces new support program

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has today announced a new program of support to the Pacific Islands.

Trudeau says small countries have limited capacity to navigate the complex world of climate finance and often lack the dedicated technical support needed to develop projects.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had discussed this challenge with his Canadian counterpart during their virtual meeting two weeks ago.

Through the Climate Finance Access Network, Pacific nations will now be able to seek funds to develop specialist skills and expertise in accessing climate finance.

Canada has partnered with Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a leading climate innovator to identify concrete solutions for action under a Climate Finance Access Network (CFAN) initiative.

Canada has announced a contribution FJ$15.3 million to the Network (CFAN).