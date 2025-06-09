Canada launches Pacific women entrepreneurs’ project

[File Photo]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran have welcomed the Canadian High Commissioner to Fiji, Jennifer Lalonde, and the Canadian Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai yesterday at Nadi International Airport.

Sarai is visiting Fiji for the first time on a three-day trip, which includes a series of field visits and events in Nadi, Sigatoka, and Suva. During his visit, he will tour Canadian-funded projects and explore opportunities to promote Canadian trade in Fiji.

He also announced the Pacific Women Entrepreneurs as Island Guardians Project (2024–2028), which will run in Fiji, Samoa, and Tuvalu, and plans to officially open Canada’s High Commission in Suva later in the week.

Article continues after advertisement

A series of bilateral meetings are scheduled with senior government officials, the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat, multilateral development partners, and other stakeholders before Sarai departs the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.