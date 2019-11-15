Campaigns continue to help fight Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis

The Health Ministry continues it’s clean up and awareness campaigns to reduce Leptospirosis and Dengue Fever cases.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says work continues to stop the further spread of the two illnesses.

He says as of July there are over 3,000 cases of Dengue Fever and over 1,000 cases of Leptospirosis.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are quite successful in both programs and because this is a problem that happens year in and year out and it has a lot to do with the weather and everything that comes with the weather in terms of the rainy season, we are quite prepared every time we have an episode of this, in terms of managing it.”

Dr Fong also highlighted the Ministry has a few other programmes that facilitate early diagnosis and referrals for Leptospirosis and Dengue Fever.