Campaign aims to eliminate harmful fishing practices

The ‘Fish Smart’ campaign launched by the 4FJ movement aims to stop harmful fishing practices such as poison root fishing and night time SCUBA spearfishing.

It also hopes to establish community ‘tabu’ areas to protect fish during its breeding season and avoid catching of undersized species.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says the campaign will help communities understand current fishing pressures and best actions to revive locally-important species.

“Our ocean and its resources need our help. That is the narrative that we need to change to ensure that our fish stock is sustainable whilst preserving our culture and traditions.”

Change Program Manager Mafa Qiolele says they will be distributing booklets to help Fijians on the legal catch sizes.

The booklet will also provide them information on banned species.