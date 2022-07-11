Calls to reject new mining projects in Australia

Pacific Climate Warrior, Alisi Rabukawaqa, has joined the Pacific Managing Director for 350.org in a call for Australia to reject 27 new coal mining projects that are currently awaiting approval.

This is based on new research showing the proposed projects are waiting for Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to give approval.

The report from the Sunrise Project estimates that if the coal mining projects are approved by the Albanese government and proceed, they would produce nearly 17 billion tonnes of carbon emissions over their lifetime.

This is equivalent to 35 times Australia’s current annual reported emissions from all sources.

Rabukawaqa says there is no situation in which the Australian government approves these new coal developments and remains a dignified neighbor to the Pacific people.

She says this is not merely a matter of diplomacy, it is a matter of survival.

Rabukawaqa adds she implores Plibersek to say yes to climate action and no to any and all new coal developments.

Pacific Managing Director for 350.org, Joseph Zane Sikulu, says Australia has promised to be a generous, respectful, and reliable partner to the Pacific.

He says as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the Pacific Forum Leaders meeting this week with assurances of constructive climate action, a massive carbon bomb in the form of 27 coal developments waits for approval.

Sikula urges the Australian government to reject all 27 of these developments and prove to the Pacific that they truly value our partnership and the survival of our islands.