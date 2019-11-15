Calls to preserve national heritage

Rangers at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park are working with nearby communities to protect one of Fiji’s heritage sites.

Trespassing, alcohol consumption, and other activities are harming the environment.

Ranger Saimoni Naruma says they are pleading with nearby communities to keep the Sand Dunes pristine.

Naruma says it’s one of the most visited sites for tourists but with the pandemic still looming, business is down, and preserving the dunes is priority.

“We are always trying to be flexible to work with our locals because before there was a settlement that was also set up here in the sand dunes before it was declared a national park. And the people who lived here were moved to certain areas beside the dunes. To Kulukulu and to Yadua in Waibogi. So these people still access the dunes to come and collect firewood, herbal medicine, fishing so those accessing the park can also pose as a problem.”

Naruma says communities nearby need to understand the sand dunes are part of the tourism package.

“Especially when we have visitors and also they come and graze their animals. But we are working with the local communities trying to create awareness. So one thing we do is when they come in we have a book where they sign in. Just to let us know that they are inside the park.

In an effort to expand their reach, the National Park has teamed up with the Shangri-La Fijian Resort to provide various activities.

This is usually the busiest period for the National Park but with the impacts of COVID-19, tour registrations have dropped with only locals visiting the site in the weekends.