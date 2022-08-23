Calls made to end social media criticism of athletes

[File Photo]

Mental health specialists are calling for an end on harsh criticism being made towards some athletes who participated in the Fiji Finals.

With hard work and sacrifice, close to 3,000 athletes gathered in Suva for the three-day event last week.

Mental health specialists say all the hard work of some of these students was ignored by a handful of trolls who took to social media to criticize them.

Prem Singh of Mending Minds Foundation says some criticism can be more sensitive and it can affect the mental health of students.

“It is very concerning because it is coming from the adult themselves. This is the behavior that we do not want to encourage in our society because adults are supposed to be role models for our children.”

Singh is encouraging members of the public who come across such posts to call out this form of bullying.

“We have to intervene and we have to say it in such a way that this is not ok and we have to start responding with an outward indifference and a very strict no tolerance stance.”

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca says children respond differently to certain circumstances and social media users need to be mindful of what they post.

“This is really unacceptable, and inappropriate behavior, particularly from the adults, and some of these adults are parents. What if that was your child. How would you react if people openly and freely criticized them? Their hard work needs to be acknowledged, must be acknowledged. The support from their staff and the coaching staff.”

They have also emphasized the importance of providing timely assistance, such as counseling to those affected by such online posts.