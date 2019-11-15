Calls made for Correction Service to revise rehabilitation program

Women’s rights groups want the Fiji Correction Service to reconsider their rehabilitation program when it comes to sex offenders, especially those who had been involved in sports.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement have tabled a petition; “It’s time to Stop Rape Fiji and demand Clean Rugby” calling on the FCS to follow the legal procedures and protocols of the rehabilitation program.

The issue came up after former Fiji 7’s player Amenoni Nasilasila was seen in training.

Human Rights Activists Kris Prasad while responding to the statement given by the FCS says the correction services need to provide equal treatment to all inmates regardless of their status in society.

“We have seen the rehabilitation policy and according to that sex offenders should be kept in maximum prisons and they don’t have any special privileges.”

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says under current policy, Nasilasila must serve at least 12 months before the earliest possible release dates before any sort of partial release are granted.

“They get away with it, we glorifying them and that’s sending out a very wrong message to perpetrators, to young men who are watching all of this that we can all get away with it.”

In response, FRU Chief executive John O’Connor says the participation of inmates in sports is part of the correction services rehabilitation program that has been ongoing for many years.

“I think the people are aware. I’m not sure what’s the issue about not highlighting it at that time and it’s been part of the program.”

The NGO petition has been sent to the Fiji Rugby Union, their major sponsors, affiliated unions and various government ministers including the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Minister for and National Security and the Minister for Youth and Sports.