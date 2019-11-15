Calls made for alleged hit and run driver to surrender

The Police Force and the Land Transport Authority are searching for a suspected hit and run driver.

It is alleged the driver fatally wounded a man in Lautoka on Monday and failed to stop.

The man was found lying motionless in a pool of blood at about 11.30 pm at Queens Road, Saweni near a Service Station.

The man was taken to Lautoka Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

LTA chief executive Samuel Simpson says the driver of this vehicle will know that he struck down a pedestrian on the road and his vehicle will have been damaged.

He is urging the driver to surrender to the Police immediately.

Simpson warns it is unacceptable and illegal to leave the scene of an injury road traffic incident without reporting the matter to Police.

LTA is following up with all vehicle repairers asking them to report all damaged vehicles in the past 36 hours and is also calling on the insurance industry to report any new vehicle damage consistent with striking down a pedestrian.

The Authority reminds drivers to take all safety precautions when driving because it could mean life or death for someone on the road.