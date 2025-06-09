Calls for support in addiction recovery

Light of Life Recovery Fiji is urging the government to fund drug recovery programs in the upcoming national budget.

Programs Coordinator Lusi Tokavakarua believes that current efforts focus too much on awareness and not enough on helping those already battling addiction.

She said the government should set up structured support for people in recovery, not just prevention.

Lusi Tokavakarua

“If the government can also look into these types of support services, it could make a real difference in the lives of our young people who are struggling with addiction.”

Tokavakarua adds that Light of Life Recovery Fiji has launched a website where people can safely share their struggles, and similar services should be supported at the national level.

She said stronger recovery programs would give young people a real chance to rebuild their lives.

