Calls for stronger focus on preventing amputations

“We cannot keep amputating limbs.”

This was the call made by Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo while opening the National Surgical Conference in Nadi today.

Vosarogo highlights the alarming statistics from a 2002 STEP survey, which found that 20% of Fiji’s population between the ages of 15 and 65 were affected by diabetes.

He says this equates to one-fifth of Fiji’s workforce, a critical segment of the population that should be driving the economy.

Vosarogo also questions the effectiveness of Fiji’s current approach, pointing out that many amputees struggle to access prosthetic devices or face difficulties in using them due to the country’s challenging terrain.

He argues that a comprehensive strategy should be developed to address the root causes of diabetes, including lifestyle changes, early detection, and better management of the disease.

According to Vosarogo, focusing on prevention, particularly through public health campaigns and community-based programs, would save the government and healthcare system significant resources in the long run.