Calls for public inquiry of Walesi accounts silly

Walesi Fiji Limited has clarified that it has submitted all its financials until 2020 to the Office of the Auditor-General.

However, it says the AG’s office has continued to delay auditing and finalizing its financials for every year since 2015.

Walesi’s clarification comes following claims by some politicians and reports by some media that their financials have not been submitted.

Article continues after advertisement

Walesi in a statement says their 2015 to 2017 financials have been audited and have already been tabled as part of the Auditor-General’s report in Parliament.

It says 2018, 2019, and 2020 financials have also been submitted for auditing to the Auditor General’s office, and Walesi waiting for the audit to finish.

Walesi says they submitted the 2015 financials on in May 2019, however, the audit began six months, and the audited accounts were sent back 10 months later.

It says similar delays have been noted with other financial reports.

Walesi says it then offered to bear all the costs, and it was outsourced by the Auditor-General whose team apparently does not have the capacity to do audits.

It says despite being the cause of the delays, the Auditor-General in its 2020 report, phrased the write-up about Walesi in a manner that made it seem like Walesi was causing the delay.

As such, Walesi says it has decided to find a more reliable and competent entity to now audit its accounts.

It says calls for a public inquiry into Walesi accounts are quite silly as all accounts have been submitted to the Auditor-General.