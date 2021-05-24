Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|
Full Coverage

News

Calls for public inquiry of Walesi accounts silly

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 25, 2021 7:03 am

Walesi Fiji Limited has clarified that it has submitted all its financials until 2020 to the Office of the Auditor-General.

However, it says the AG’s office has continued to delay auditing and finalizing its financials for every year since 2015.

Walesi’s clarification comes following claims by some politicians and reports by some media that their financials have not been submitted.

Article continues after advertisement

Walesi in a statement says their 2015 to 2017 financials have been audited and have already been tabled as part of the Auditor-General’s report in Parliament.

It says 2018, 2019, and 2020 financials have also been submitted for auditing to the Auditor General’s office, and Walesi waiting for the audit to finish.

Walesi says they submitted the 2015 financials on in May 2019, however, the audit began six months, and the audited accounts were sent back 10 months later.

It says similar delays have been noted with other financial reports.

Walesi says it then offered to bear all the costs, and it was outsourced by the Auditor-General whose team apparently does not have the capacity to do audits.

It says despite being the cause of the delays, the Auditor-General in its 2020 report, phrased the write-up about Walesi in a manner that made it seem like Walesi was causing the delay.

As such, Walesi says it has decided to find a more reliable and competent entity to now audit its accounts.

It says calls for a public inquiry into Walesi accounts are quite silly as all accounts have been submitted to the Auditor-General.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.