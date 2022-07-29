Call to stop dumping of household waste: WAF

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging Fijians to dispose of rubbish and to refrain from interfering with wastewater systems.

A statement released by the authority yesterday stated that a sewer overflowed into the drain recently at Boreta Road in Nadawa.

WAF Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg said they found the issue was caused by non-sewerage waste blocking the pump at the wastewater pump station.

The blockage in the pump was caused by rags that had been improperly disposed of in WAF’s wastewater assets.

Soderberg also said that the team conducted repairs and disinfected the spillage site.

However, he stated that it is important to note that this was an avoidable issue.

WAF is pleading with Fijians not to dispose of rubbish down their toilets but to throw it in the bin.

The Authority stressed that they have consistently issued advisories, informing customers to only dispose of approved waste down their toilets — namely, liquid and solid human waste, and toilet paper.

Fijians have also been encouraged to notify WAF if they do witness an overflow or burst main so that it can be resolved quickly.