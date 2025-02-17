Call to relocate Savusavu BDM office

Savusavu Town

Residents and business operators in Savusavu have raised serious concerns and claims about the current location of the Ministry of Justice’s Birth, Death and Marriage office.

Savusavu Taxi Association president Mohammed Farukh says that the current office is so congested and small with passage being used by the crowd as a waiting area.

The BDM office is located on the third floor of the JKS Holding Limited building in Savusavu town.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that, unfortunately, senior citizens struggle to access the services, with young mothers seen carrying their newborn babies to the third floor through the stairs as there are no lifts available.

Farukh has also claimed that the staff and members of the public can be seen sweating and struggling with the North heat as there is no air conditioning unit or fan available in the office.

“It’s unfortunate that old people struggle to climb up that floor to the third floor, and another thing is that there is no air conditioning or fan supplied, but the Savusavu courthouse building has more space with open air space where the office can be shifted to.”

Savusavu business operators have also suggested that the office be relocated to the Naturubu building where the current Savusavu Court is located, and there is more space for the people to sit.

Meanwhile, questions have also been sent to the Ministry of Justice and we are yet to receive a response.