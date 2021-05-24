Call to end fossil fuels is simple: Leylim

Cutting off financial flows to the fossil fuel industry is the most direct and effective way to end the era of oil, gas and coal.

This has been highlighted by the spokesperson for 350.org, Cansim Leylim.

The preliminary draft COP26 agreement that was released on Wednesday states how nations will collaborate to curb climate change.

The draft explicitly mentions reducing fossil fuel consumption, but whether a consensus will be reached in the final document remains to be seen.



[Spokesperson for 350.org, Cansim Leylim]

Leylim says the call to end fossil fuel and its finance is clear and simple.

“The frontline communities are struggling most because of it. That’s why we need ending of fossil fuel subsidies and transferring funds for developing countries to actually do they own nationally determined contributions to stick to 1.5 degrees celsius.”

Leylim says nations’ most vulnerable to the climate crisis need financing urgently, adding this has to happen now and not in 2025.

She also says the $100b commitment is peanuts for the wealthier nations who are some of the largest carbon emitters.