Call made for challenge

Financial inclusion and adoption of digital payment solutions continue to attract attention in Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

The latest move comes as the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF)has started calling for applications from qualified entities for the recently launched Pacific Islands Fintech Innovation Challenge.

This aims to address financial inclusion and adoption of digital payments solutions in Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga and Samoa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fintech challenge is an initiative of the Australian Government-funded UNCDF Pacific Digital Economy Programme (PDEP) in collaboration with the Market Development Facility (MDF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says, the Pacific Islands Fintech Innovation Challenge is a great initiative.

He adds it is expanding the formal financial sector in the Pacific and getting more people to participate in the sector will contribute to growth, enhance financial inclusion, and reduce inequality.

Ajay Jagannath of UNCDF, says In the Pacific, the challenges of limited infrastructure and geographic remoteness hampers financial sector development and inclusion.

The application period is open for a month until 20th June and will be followed by a three-day boot camp during which the Fintechs can pitch their respective solutions to a panel of judges comprising industry specialists, implementing partners and regulators from the region.