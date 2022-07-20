Calibrating taxi meters costly: FTA

The Fiji Taxi Association is expected to call for tenders for the calibration of taxi meters upon the finalization of the fares.

The new taxi fare came into effect a week ago, but the Consumer Council has already started receiving complaints from commuters that they are being charged unreasonably as drivers have not calibrated their taxi meters.

Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal says the fare increase is interim and therefore not mandatory for taxi proprietors to calibrate the meters.

“The fare which is being given now is not compulsory for everyone to calibrate the taxi meter. If anybody wants it, they can go and do the calibration. No one is being forced to do it at the moment because they are still working on our fare. Once it is finalized They will announce it”.

Lal also claims that calibrating taxi meters is costly considering it is an interim fare.

He says they met with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission on Monday to discuss these issues.

“We have talked about the calibration because at the moment the calibration charge is in a monopoly, only one or two persons are doing it and they are charging $50 to $60 per calibration, just for 50 cents they are charging $50.”

Lal has, however, urged taxi drivers not to overcharge commuters and anyone found to be doing so will be taken to task.