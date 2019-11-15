Calf rearing exercise to recover milking herds: Prasad

The Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited is now undertaking calf rearing exercise to recover milking herds that were affected by the Bovine Tuberculosis and Brucellosis outbreak.

Chief Executive Kushmendra Prasad says milk production was also affected as the infected cattle had to be culled and removed from the farm.

Prasad says apart from calf rearing they are also focusing on feeding proper nutrients to the cows to increase milk production.

“So once these calves are ready which is in one and half years’ time, we started last year on full force of having the calf rearing facility done and calf rearing program to run so once it’s ready we will have the numbers back.”

Prasad says the disease had a huge impact on dairy production and presented the biggest challenge to farmers in the industry.

He adds due to a decrease in revenue and herds some of the farms had no option but to close.