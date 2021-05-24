Calendar launched to collect funds for visually impaired

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many Fijians including the visually impaired.

National Disability Awards Chair Rajnel Prasad says the visually impaired Fijians are faced with many challenges and including difficulty in accessing finance.

Prasad says the NDA has released the 2022 Disability Inclusive Calendar to collect funds and assist the visually impaired.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are living with their family and some of them are living below the poverty line. We want to help as they couldn’t afford to purchase devices such as white cane, braille watches, and stuff.”

NewWorld being the major sponsor has commended the fundraising efforts of the United Blind Persons of Fiji