COVID-19
Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 1:15 pm

The vaccination banners have been put up on at least two buses in Savusavu.

The Provincial Administrators Office, Savusavu business community and tourism operators have put up the banners through the public private partnership or PPP concept.

Savusavu Chamber of Commerce President, Ravi Chhaganlal says they want the vaccination message to reach the furthest of places that the buses service.

Chhaganlal says the main aim is to get as many people as possible in Cakaudrove to get vaccinated.

The banners are on a Coastline bus and a bus belonging to Vishnu Deo Holdings.

Chhaganlal says they have plans to put up few more banners and messages on some other buses.

15, 393 Fijians in Cakaudrove or 72.3 percent of the eligible population have so far received their 1st dose of the vaccine.

2,988 Fijians or 13.1 percent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated.

