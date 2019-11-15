Cainnes Jannif currently operates at 40%

Cainnes Jannif Limited is currently operating at forty-percent due to the pandemic.

Chair Iqbal Jannif says they’ve noted a massive decline in the number of walk-in customers over the past three months.

He also confirms that none of his staff have been made redundant however, they have implemented certain strategies to keep the business afloat.

“COVID-19 has affected our business as it has for every other business. Right now we are operating at about 40%. Our staff are working two days a week. Still open to 5.5 days – Monday to Friday and half-day on Saturday”.

There are currently 18 employees at their four branches across the country.