Cagivou Investment to expand in Labasa

Labasa residents can expect a new business presence soon, as Cagivou Investment aims to contribute to the town’s growth.

Cagivou Investment ambassador and director Jerry Tuiwai states that investing in Labasa will drive business growth and create employment opportunities for local youth.

Cagivou plans to open a supermarket, shopping center, and apartments in Labasa.

Tuiwai says their recent successful supermarket opening in Kinoya, which focused on employing community youth.

“Most of the people said that it’s a red zone for us not to open a supermarket there. But we just do it because that is one of our main goals: to help the youth. And right now there’s youth working there, youth from Kinoya. And now we bring it to Labasa with that same goal, to create opportunity. And yes, engage the youth in our shop and some other initiative that can develop the youth nowadays.”

Labasa Town Council Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi expressed gratitude for Cagivou Investment’s commitment to the North.

“We welcome the initiative or the idea of investment that was brought here to Labasa by Jerry and his team, the board of directors. As one of them is originally from here, bringing back the service here to Labasa is most welcome.”

Ligairi anticipates more local investments and development projects in Vanua Levu this year.

