CAEVAC Project team facilitates CSG training

[Photo: Save the Children Fiji/ Facebook]

Save the Children Fiji’s Collection Action to End Violence against Children project targets 24 communities in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The project is focused on building collective action to end violence against children in Fiji.

This month the CAEVAC Project team facilitated Child Safeguarding Training for three communities in the Central Division.

[Photo Credit: Save the Children Fiji/ Facebook]

These include Reba Circle Public Rental Board Flats in Nadera, Veirasi Community in Nasinu, and Filafou Community in Caqiri, Valelevu.



[Photo Credit: Save the Children Fiji/ Facebook]

The CSG training aims to strengthen communities’ commitment to the protection and safeguarding of their children.

It also brings community members together to work towards ensuring children are growing up in circumstances consistent with the provision of safe and effective care.