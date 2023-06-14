Cabinet prioritizes rural and maritime development

[Source: escape.com.au]

Cabinet is considering a revamped Rural and Outer Island (ROI) Development Programme for the next financial year.

The ROI Development Programme, previously administered and implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, initially focused on enhancing public-private partnerships, the empowerment of rural farmers, and a market-driven focus.

Because of the program’s cross-cutting nature, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the revamped ROI Development Programme will supplement the assistance currently provided to agriculture, fisheries, forestry, communication, and infrastructure.