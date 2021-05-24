Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
198 new infections with one death|Authorities worried with Kadavu developments|Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel|46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu|15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Ministry closely monitoring Nabouwalu containment zone|Fiji considers Pfizer vaccine for children|Commissioner tells officers to toughen up|MoH recruits in-house counsellor|Vaccination key for tourism: Maharaj|Herd immunity needed to reduce possibilities of new variant|Eight more deaths, 781 new infections|MOH receives medical equipment donation from WHO|Containment zone to be established in Kadavu|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|MoH assisting in funeral arrangements|Hesitancy contributes to patients becoming severely ill|Ministry ready to assist Fijians in maritime islands|Some COVID-19 patient can donate blood|PCDF helps Wainibuka farmers|
Full Coverage

News

Cabinet portfolios reshuffled

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 22, 2021 11:08 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced a cabinet reshuffle effective from Tuesday.

Rosy Akbar will reassume the portfolio of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, a position she held from 2014-2016.

Premila Kumar will be the Minister of Education, Heritage and the Arts while continuing to serve as the Minister for Local Government.

Article continues after advertisement

The Department of Town and Country Planning, previously under the Ministry of Local Government, has been moved to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, will add the Ministry of Housing and Community Development to his existing portfolios while the Prime Minister will take on the Ministry of Forestry.

The reshuffle, according to Bainimarama will improve the reach and accessibility of services and deliver on people-centric policies under the new budget.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.