Cabinet portfolios reshuffled

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced a cabinet reshuffle effective from Tuesday.

Rosy Akbar will reassume the portfolio of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, a position she held from 2014-2016.

Premila Kumar will be the Minister of Education, Heritage and the Arts while continuing to serve as the Minister for Local Government.

Article continues after advertisement

The Department of Town and Country Planning, previously under the Ministry of Local Government, has been moved to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, will add the Ministry of Housing and Community Development to his existing portfolios while the Prime Minister will take on the Ministry of Forestry.

The reshuffle, according to Bainimarama will improve the reach and accessibility of services and deliver on people-centric policies under the new budget.