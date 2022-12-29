Cabinet meeting underway

Cabinet members are currently in a meeting at the government building in Suva.

FBC News understands that this is being attended by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and their Assistants.

It is expected that the ministerial portfolios, budget, and pay structure will be discussed.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will deliver an address later this evening.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will meet his staff at this hour.