Cabin crew refutes Biman Prasad’s claims

A member of the Fiji Airways cabin crew has refuted a statement by National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad that former employees were forced to withdraw grievances against the national airline.

Over 400 cabin crew were terminated in May last year when the first wave of the pandemic hit, resulting in former staff taking the matter to the Employment Relations Tribunal.

Professor Prasad claimed in parliament last week that former staff were being coerced to drop their case.

“400 cabin crew, flight attendants take legal action and Fiji Airways is now recruiting more staff, they saying or we cannot recruit you because you have a case in the court. They are forcing the workers to withdraw their case which they have a legal right to do so.”

However, re-hired cabin crew Aseri Kunawave says this is not true.

“To be honest, I wasn’t forced in anyway to withdraw my grievance. I had to follow the same procedures as everyone else to be recruited back. Those claims are false.”

Kunawave says it was his own decision to sign the grievance and withdrawing was also his choice.

He also says he was never singled out as Fiji Airways respected the actions of the then former staff.

Kunawave adds politicians should be careful with their statements.

“What they have said affected Fiji Airways at some sort but also to us because I am a testament of that. I believe that SODELPA and NFP should have done a thorough check before releasing that statement out in public.”

Kunawave who has been part of repatriation flights says he and other cabin crew are eager to serve tourists again.