By-laws consultation put on hold

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has confirmed that consultation on village by-laws have been put on hold to allow them to focus on other social and traditional aspects.

There is a pending consultation that needs to be completed this year and more so in the next financial year.

Permanent Secretary Meleti Bainimarama says they will focus on interacting with the villagers on development projects.

He says there are some pressing issues that needs to be addressed.

“Instead of consultation on the traditional part which we just mentioned earlier we are focusing now on areas we need to focus on in the iTaukei villages which is health, education and things that affect them daily – the development issues”.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has been allocated $14.1 million in the new Budget.