Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|
Full Coverage

News

Buy genuine products: Shandil

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 23, 2021 10:20 am

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received approximately 250 complaints from retail outlets in relation to counterfeit mobile phones over the last 12 months.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says these issues emerge because consumers tend to buy counterfeit products that is readily available at a cheaper price.

She says some of the complaints received at the Council ranged from fake mobile phones, to battery issues and substandard parts used in mobile phones.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main reason why consumers tend to buy counterfeit products is because it is cheap. However, consumers should realize that even though buying counterfeit products means they spend less at the time of purchase over the next few months, these products will malfunction causing consumers to go back and forth with traders”

Shandil says the sale and purchase of counterfeit products is a complex issue and requires policies to address this problem.

The Council has made submissions for the development and implementation of standards for electrical products which is currently in progress by the relevant authorities.

She adds consumers should invest in quality and genuine products as it will give them more value for their money.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.