Buy genuine products: Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received approximately 250 complaints from retail outlets in relation to counterfeit mobile phones over the last 12 months.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says these issues emerge because consumers tend to buy counterfeit products that is readily available at a cheaper price.

She says some of the complaints received at the Council ranged from fake mobile phones, to battery issues and substandard parts used in mobile phones.

“The main reason why consumers tend to buy counterfeit products is because it is cheap. However, consumers should realize that even though buying counterfeit products means they spend less at the time of purchase over the next few months, these products will malfunction causing consumers to go back and forth with traders”

Shandil says the sale and purchase of counterfeit products is a complex issue and requires policies to address this problem.

The Council has made submissions for the development and implementation of standards for electrical products which is currently in progress by the relevant authorities.

She adds consumers should invest in quality and genuine products as it will give them more value for their money.