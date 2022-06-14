Butterfly house to breed endemic Natewa Swallowtail

Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau officially opening the Vusaratu Butterfly House.

A butterfly house has been opened in Vusaratu Village Natewa, Cakaudrove with the aim of conserving a rare butterfly species endemic to Natewa.

The Natewa Swallowtail Butterfly was first discovered five years ago by an Australian naturalist and it’s sparked a series of surveys and research that led to its subsequent naming.

Officially opening the Vusaratu Butterfly House, the Vunivalu of Natewa Ratu Ifereimi Buaserau says apart from breeding the Papilio Natewa or Natewa Swallowtail, Vusaratu Butterfly House will also serve as a research area.

Butterfly house.

Ratu Ifereimi says at the Butterfly House, they will develop and document captive breeding methods for Fiji’s native butterfly species, showcase the different types of butterflies around Natewa and most importantly build community and local expertise in butterfly rearing to support its repopulation.

Designed by entomologist Dr Richard Markham from Savusavu and funded by the Fiji Ridge to Reef Project, the Butterfly House has a visitor centre and a nursery.

Vusaratu Village Headman Jone Likutabua says they will be looking at working with stakeholders like tourism operators in Savusavu to have the Butterfly House as a tourist attraction as it can earn income for the village.

NatureFiji-Mareqeti Viti is assisting the village and overseeing the development of the butterfly breeding methods.