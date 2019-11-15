Businessman surrenders after alleged murder

A 53-year-old businessman alleged to have murdered his wife in Kinoya, Nasinu yesterday afternoon remains in police custody.
The man surrendered himself at the Valelevu Police Station after allegedly committing the crime.
Police say details are sketchy at this moment as investigators are still at the scene.
The post mortem examination on the woman will be conducted soon however, the man is yet to be charged.
