Businessman refutes claims by Feroz Gulam Mohammed

Ba businessman Jay Dayal has threatened to take legal action against logger and Former National Federation Party proposed candidate Feroz Gulam Mohammed.

This is for making serious allegations of corruption against him.

Amongst many allegations, Mohammed who claims to be a paid-up member of the NFP alleges Jay Dayal bribed the government to give him a mahogany sub-contract.

However, Jay Dayal has outrightly refuted these allegations saying Feroz Ghulam Mohammed needs mental treatment.

Logger, Feroz Gulam Mohammed who actively criticizes many people on social media has now decided to attack the businessman.

Mohammed alleges that he suffered more than $7-8 million in losses due to a corrupt mahogany deal between Dayal and the government and that Dayal became the president of Fiji saw millers association with four dishonest sawmills.

“If he has any shame he will feel embarrassed. He calls himself a pundit”.

Ba Businessman Jay Dayal has refuted these claims.

“He was never a member of Fiji Sawmillers Association though he joined the group that lobbied for Mahogany licenses in 2013. In 2013, we all know FijiFirst party was not formed when the licenses were granted. Other members of the Fiji Sawmillers Association were not granted licenses because they had not applied for it. No such deal that a certain portion to be divided amongst sawmillers was made with the Government. These claims are untrue”.

Mohammed alleges Jay Dayal is a corrupt and dishonest person who cut deals with the government on behalf of former lands minister Ashneel Sudhakar.

“It was also his condition that Sudhakar is given a portfolio that’s why he was given a portfolio”.

Dayal says Feroz needs mental help.

“Whatever he’s saying about doing personal attacks on me is basically libellous and defamatory in nature. His claims regarding Sudhakar to be granted a post is grossly untrue. Feroz needs mental help. From his comments, I can deduce he is a liar of the highest order”.

Mohammed recently called for a coup in Fiji for which he was questioned about while in custody.

He left for New Zealand after his release and has been there ever since.