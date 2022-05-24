Businessman questioned over alleged attempted rape

Police have questioned and released a Suva businessman who is under investigation for allegedly attempting to rape his staff.

The businessman believed to be in his 60’s, allegedly attempted to rape his 29-year-old employee last month following a bank run.

It is alleged the businessman took his staff home under the pretext of meeting his family where he attempted to rape her.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the woman escaped and reported the matter to Police.

The businessman is also being investigated for alleged assault.