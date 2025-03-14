Businessman looks to build mini hospital

Island Medical Centre managing director Azad Ali (left) and eye specialist Dr Angel Mathews look at one of the new machines for eye care.

A businessman who owns a medical centre, accommodation property and car dealership, is looking to establish a mini private hospital in Suva.

Azad Ali, owner of Island Medical Centre Pte Ltd, Island Accommodation and a car business, said the decision to setup a hospital came about during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the medical centre opened mid-2022, with an emphasis on eye care and treatment.

Ali said from March 6 this year, the centre began providing general medical care, after a turning point in his personal life that happened in late 2023 when he had a cancerous growth removed from his body.

“Now, I’m looking for land in Suva for a mini hospital to cater for the medical needs of the growing population,” he said.

“I plan to have three operating theatres in the mini-hospital for eye surgeries, general minor surgeries and the other for diabetics and their foot care.”

“We have had 100 per cent success rate in the eye surgeries that Island Medical Centre has performed so far and we want to maintain that record and keep improving our services and giving the best to the people.”

