Businesses told to encourage young Fijians

The business community have been urged to set a good example and encourage young Fijians to be successful.

Officiating at the inauguration of the Namaka Al-Hamd Smartliving Warehouse and Showroom, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar stressed the need for cooperation and support amongst all Fijians especially businesses.

Akbar says now more than ever people must stand in solidarity and support one another.

She adds people must continue to support ventures such as the Namaka Al-Hamd Smartliving Warehouse and Showroom which creates employment opportunities for locals.

Akbar stated that the opening of a new branch of Al-Hamd indicates Fijian resilience during a time when the world is facing an unprecedented global crisis.

The Minister has also called on young Fijians to become employers and job creators.